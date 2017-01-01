A journalist added to a campaign may have one of 3 statuses, "pending approval", "approved" and "disapproved".

A journalist added by a non-admin user gets the "pending approval" status by default. A journalist with this status is not displayed publicly. Only campaign admins and the non-admin user who added it can view it. Upon such a journalist is added, all admins of the campaign would instantly get an email notifying them to review the submission. The campaign admins can then approve or disapprove it.

Journalists with the pending approval status can not be selected as press release recipients, cannot be copied to another campaign, and cannot be exported to the local computer.

All journalists added by campaign admins are approved automatically. Only approved journalists can be selected as press release recipients, can be copied to another campaign, and can be exported to the local computer.

The journalist would not receive any email notifications automatically when he/she is added to a campaign. Only approved journalists would receive emails when a campaign admin sends them a press release.